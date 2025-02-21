Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have legally divorced. According to ABP Live, the proceedings were finalised on February 19.

The judge mandated a 45-minute counselling session before they confirmed their mutual decision to separate. The legal separation was announced at 4:30 PM at the Bandra Family Court. The couple reportedly cited “compatibility issues” for their separation.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree has been facing heavy trolling over her divorce from the Indian cricket player. Many social media users are seemingly angry over the alleged ₹60 crore divorce settlement between the two.

“60 crore milne ke baad ki Khushi (the happiness you get after minting 60 crore),” wrote one user.

“Unfollow her every one,” wrote one user while another posted, “Dhan Le Gayi Stree.”

“Women after Successfully Destroying A genuine Man ..!” remarked another.

Dhanashree earlier posted “Aaj toh cake banta hai (I deserve a cake today)” apparently after a heavy workout. She wrote the caption while showing off her well-trained figure. One social media user wrote, “60 cr k ghamand m cake to banti hai (You deserve a cake for the pride of having 60 crore).”

There has been no official confirmation about the financial settlement between the two. At the moment, it is all random speculation.

Chahal and Dhanashree’s message on divorce Both Chahal and Dhanashree expressed themselves on Instagram Stories soon before the court proceedings.

“From Stressed To Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice,” Dhanashree wrote.