Dhanashree Verma posts cryptic message on Mahashivratri amid divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘When you think its…’

Youtuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has shared Mahashivratri wishes amid divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree shared an image of Lord Shiva on Instagram with the caption, “When you think its all over, HE BEGINS.”

While sharing the image, Dhanashree extended Mahashivratri wishes and wrote, “Happy Mahashivratri, May Lord Shiva shower on you his blessings with happiness, prosperity & peace.”

Dhanashree’s Instagram story

Meanwhile, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra have reached a settlement for divorce.

This development was confirmed by Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta. The divorce petition was filed with mutual consent, and the case was presented before the court in Bandra, Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.

“Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice,” Gupta said in an official statement to Hindustan Times.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce Divorce rumours about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra began after reports emerged that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Additionally, Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her Instagram name after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, “New life loading”. Chahal also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his Instagram handle.

Speculations on alimony Speculations arose over Dhanashree Verma's demand ₹60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Dhanashree Verma's family clarified that she did not ask for any money.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered,” Verma's relative said in a statement.

Dhanashree Verma gets trolled The choreographer was trolled over speculations about the amount of alimony.

“60 crore milne ke baad ki Khushi (the happiness you get after minting 60 crore),” one of the users wrote.

“Unfollow her every one,” wrote one user while another posted, “Dhan Le Gayi Stree.”

“Women after Successfully Destroying A genuine Man ..!” added another user.