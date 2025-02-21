Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Amid speculations that Dhanashree Verma has demanded ₹60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal after their divorce, a member of Verma's family, reacting to the development, said that no such amount has been asked for.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered,” the relative of Dhanashree Verma said in a statement.

Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have legally divorced. The proceedings were finalised on February 19, Tuesday, reported ABP Live.

‘No Truth in Rumours’ Dhanashree Verma's family stated that none of the rumours surrounding the alimony were true.

“There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy,” reads the family's statement.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Divorce During Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce proceedings, the judge instructed the estranged couple to undergo a 45-minute counselling session. When questioned, both Chahal and Dhanashree confirmed that they were pursuing a divorce by mutual consent. They revealed that they had lived separately for the past 18 months, citing “compatibility issues” as the main reason for their separation.

After reviewing their statements, the court granted the divorce, officially ending their marriage. The final judgment was delivered at 4:30 pm at the Bandra Family Court.

The couple's divorce comes a month after Yuzvendra Chahal pleaded for privacy and urged people not to indulge in baseless rumours. He said, “As a son, a brother, and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to speculate, as it has caused immense pain to me and my family.”

Dhanashree Verma Gets Trolled Following Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce, the dancer-choreographer has been trolled heavily on social media.

