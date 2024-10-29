Dhanteras 2024: Avoid buying THESE 10 items today ; Check full list here

Dhanteras 2024 marks the beginning of the five-day celebration of Diwali. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the festival will be celebrated with huge fervour and joy in several parts of India on Tuesday, October 29. Devotees worship Lord Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanvantari on this day and seek blessings for wealth and health.

It is also considered extremely auspicious to buy gold and silver items on this day. Purchasing other items like utensils, broomsticks, etc., is also considered auspicious. Buying these items on Dhanteras brings good luck and fortune. Many people might be unaware that there are a few items that people should avoid buying today. Here is the list of other items that should not be bought on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2024: 10 things to avoid buying today 1. Scissors

2. Knives

3. Items made of glass

4. Pins

5. Avoid items which are completely black in colour

6. Plastic products

7. Oil

8. Ghee

9. Broken items

10. Aluminium utensils

Dhanteras is an extremely important Hindu festival which is associated with prosperity, good health, and wealth.

When is Dhanteras? Dhanteras has kicked off five-day-long Diwali celebrations. The festival is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November) month. Just like confusion over dates in different festivals, there has been confusion over Dhanteras dates, whether it is on October 29 or October 30. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 29. Dhanteras puja muhurat will be held for an hour and 49 minutes.

Dhanteras Muhurat timings Details of Dhanteras muhurat timings are mentioned below:

-Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

-Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

-Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

-Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm