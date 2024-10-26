Dhanteras, celebrated before Diwali, honors Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi. This year, it falls on October 29, 2024. People buy silver, gold, and utensils as part of the auspicious rituals.

Dhanteras 2024: As the Diwali celebrations approach, it's time to gear up for Dhanteras 2024, also affectionately known as Dhantrayodashi. This auspicious festival, celebrated annually, is dedicated to honouring three deities: Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and the ever-benevolent Goddess Lakshmi. This year, Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, October 29, marking the start of a five-day extravaganza leading to Diwali!

Dhanteras 2024: A Day for New Beginnings Dhanteras is not just about worship; it’s a day filled with traditions that pave the way for prosperity and wellness. People across the country engage in the time-honoured custom of purchasing gold and silver items, utensils, and even brooms—each symbolising wealth and cleanliness.

The act of buying these items is believed to invite fortune into homes, making it an essential ritual during this festive season.

Dhanteras 2024: The Significance of Dhanteras So, why is Dhanteras so important? This festival signifies the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Additionally, worshipping Lord Kuber alongside Maa Lakshmi underscores the dual importance of health and wealth.

The Countdown Begins: When to Celebrate Dhanteras 2024 Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which typically falls between October and November. This year’s festivities kick off on Tuesday, October 29.

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

The puja muhurat will last for an hour and 50 minutes.

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

Danteras 2024: City-wise Dhantrayodashi Muhurat As the date approaches, devotees should also keep an eye out for specific shubh muhurat timings and city-wise puja timings to maximise the auspiciousness of their rituals.

Each region may have different timings based on local traditions, making it essential for devotees to stay informed.

As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29:

City Timings New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

Embrace the Spirit of Dhanteras! With Dhanteras on the horizon, it’s time to embrace the spirit of wealth, health, and prosperity. Whether it’s buying new items, cleaning your home, or participating in prayers, make sure to partake in the festivities with joy and devotion.

As you prepare for this special occasion, let the blessings of Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with abundance and happiness!