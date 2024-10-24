Dhanteras 2024: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and other details you need to know ahead of Diwali celebrations

Dhanteras, marking the start of Diwali on October 29, celebrates wealth and health. Devotees worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri, purchase gold, silver, and new utensils, and perform cleansing rituals to prepare for the festivities

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Dhanteras 2024 will be celebrated with huge fervour and joy on October 29.
Dhanteras 2024 will be celebrated with huge fervour and joy on October 29.(AFP)

The season of lamps, lights, festive cleaning, and shopping is here. Dhanteras kicks off the Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated with huge fervour and joy by many Hindu devotees. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Additionally people buy items of gold or silver on this day.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat

Ahead of the Dhanteras 2024 celebration on October 29, here are all the details you need to know about the festival, including the date, Shubh Mahurat timings, and other details.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and significance

Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November). This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 29. The festival signifies the importance of wealth and health. Traditionally, on this day, people purchase gold, silver, and new utensils to signify wealth and prosperity. Many people also buy gold and silver coins on this day.

Also Read | Exclusive Diwali sale offer on air purifiers during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Dhanteras 2024 shubh muhurrat timings

On Dhanteras, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:00 am on October 29 and will conclude at 2:45 am on October 30. The duration is favourable to perform rituals, worshipping and other tasks. However, the auspicious time to perform Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29. Moreover, the Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Stock Picks:10 stock picks for Samvat 2081 by Phillip Capital

Dhanteras 2024: How is the festival celebrated, and what are the rituals?

The day is also considered as the beginning of a nearly weeklong celebration of Diwali festival. On Dhanteras, people begin their day by cleansing rituals, including bathing, home cleaning, worshipping gods and making sweet dishes. Many decorate their house with flowers, attractive lights, etc. Many also light earthen lamps at night in different corners of their houses and decorate their house’s entrance with Rangoli designs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDhanteras 2024: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and other details you need to know ahead of Diwali celebrations

