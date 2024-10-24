Dhanteras, marking the start of Diwali on October 29, celebrates wealth and health. Devotees worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri, purchase gold, silver, and new utensils, and perform cleansing rituals to prepare for the festivities

The season of lamps, lights, festive cleaning, and shopping is here. Dhanteras kicks off the Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated with huge fervour and joy by many Hindu devotees. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Additionally people buy items of gold or silver on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the Dhanteras 2024 celebration on October 29, here are all the details you need to know about the festival, including the date, Shubh Mahurat timings, and other details.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and significance Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November). This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 29. The festival signifies the importance of wealth and health. Traditionally, on this day, people purchase gold, silver, and new utensils to signify wealth and prosperity. Many people also buy gold and silver coins on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhanteras 2024 shubh muhurrat timings On Dhanteras, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:00 am on October 29 and will conclude at 2:45 am on October 30. The duration is favourable to perform rituals, worshipping and other tasks. However, the auspicious time to perform Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29. Moreover, the Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.