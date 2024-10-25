Dhanteras 2024: What to buy — from gold and silver to clothes and electronics

Dhanteras 2024: It is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy something and people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.

Updated25 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Dhanteras 2024: It is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy something and people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold.
Dhanteras 2024: It is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy something and people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold.

Dhanteras 2024: The celebration of Dhanteras kicks off Diwali festivities this year on October 29 (Tuesday). Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the auspicious day is celebrated with fervour and joy among Hindu devotees.

On Dhanteras, devotees worship lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day — thus people buy items of gold or silver or other auspicious items on this day, and it is commemorated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha.

Dhanteras 2024: Muhurrat Timings

On Dhanteras, the following are the timing and order of the shubh mahurats:

  • Trayodashi Tithi starts at 12:00 am on October 29 and ends at 2:45 am on October 30. During this time, devotees can perform rituals, worshipping and other tasks.
  • Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29.
  • Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

Dhanteras 2024: What You Should Buy

Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.

People worship lord Kubera and goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. It is believed that the goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.

  • Silver: This precious metal is believed to hold significance in many religious rituals and symbolises purity. You can also "invite wealth and prosperity" into your home, by buying silver ornaments, coins, or kitchenware.
  • Gold or silver coins: Devotees believe that buying gold or silver coins with deities such as goddess Lakshmi or lord Ganesha will bring success, wealth, and good fortune.
  • Jewellery: Dhanteras is the most auspicious time to purchase gold jewellery according to Hindu beliefs as it symbolises wealth and financial stability.

  • New clothes: Purchasing new clothes on Dhanteras symbolises freshness and renewal, as people don their best attire to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali.
  • Kitchen utensils: Hindu traditions place importance on filling new kitchen utensils with essentials such as milk, rice, or lentils before bringing them inside the hosue for prosperity.
  • Statues of Deities: Buying and installing idols of gods and goddesses during Dhanteras and Diwali symbolises devotion and welcoming of divine blessings into the home.
  • Diyas: A key tradition of Dhanteras is lighting oil lamps, known as diyas. The light from these lamps is believed to invite goddess Lakshmi into your home, dispelling darkness and negativity.
  • Gomati Chakra: A unique shell found along the banks of the Gomati River kept at home or work, is believed to bring protection and contribute to the overall success of the family.
  • Broom: Purchasing a broom on this auspicious day symbolizes removing poverty from the home and easing the family's financial troubles.
  • Electronic devices: Dhanteras is a great opportunity to upgrade your electronic devices, with bustling showrooms and Diwali sales offering significant savings. These may include new phones, TVs, or kitchen appliances.
  • Some other auspicious buys include houses and vehicles.

