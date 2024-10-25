Dhanteras 2024: What to buy — from gold and silver to clothes and electronics

Dhanteras 2024: The celebration of Dhanteras kicks off Diwali festivities this year on October 29 (Tuesday). Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the auspicious day is celebrated with fervour and joy among Hindu devotees.
On Dhanteras, devotees worship lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day — thus people buy items of gold or silver or other auspicious items on this day, and it is commemorated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha.
On Dhanteras, the following are the timing and order of the shubh mahurats:
Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.
People worship lord Kubera and goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. It is believed that the goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.
