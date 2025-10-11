When is Dhanteras 2025? Puja muhurat timings in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, falls on October 18 this year. The date is determined by the Trayodashi Tithi, which overlaps between 18 and 19 October. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 2025 is on October 18, the day people should perform Lakshmi Puja and light the Yama Deep.

What is the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Bengaluru? In Bengaluru, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM, lasting 46 minutes, according to Drik Panchang. The Pradosh Kaal begins at 5:59 PM and ends at 8:25 PM. Performing the Lakshmi Puja during this period is considered the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.

What are the city-wise Puja timings for 2025? Here are the Dhanteras Puja timings in major Indian cities as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi: 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

Mumbai: 7:49 PM to 8:41 PM

Kolkata: 6:41 PM to 7:38 PM

Chennai: 7:28 PM to 8:15 PM

Hyderabad: 7:29 PM to 8:20 PM

Pune: 7:46 PM to 8:38 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:44 PM to 8:41 PM

Jaipur: 7:24 PM to 8:26 PM

Gurgaon: 7:17 PM to 8:20 PM

Noida: 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM

Chandigarh: 7:14 PM to 8:20 PM

Bengaluru: 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM

Why is Dhanteras celebrated? Dhanteras marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. The word 'Dhan' means 'wealth' and 'Teras' refers to the thirteenth day of the Hindu calendar. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

It is believed that buying gold, silver, or new utensils on Dhanteras brings good fortune and prosperity for the family throughout the year. Many also light the Yama Deep in the evening to protect themselves and their loved ones from negative energies.

How is Dhanteras celebrated? People clean and decorate their homes with rangolis, diyas, and torans to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja and Dhanvantari Puja during the Pradosh Kaal.