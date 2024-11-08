Dhanush movie Idli Kadai release date: Social media post goes viral; fans hail the ‘perfect’ timing

Dhanush has announced the Idli Kadai release date. The film marks his third directorial venture and features him in the lead role alongside Nithya Menen. Fans are excited for the reunion after their successful collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Nov 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Tamil actor Dhanush has announced the release date for his next movie, Idli Kadai, which marks his third venture as a director. He shared a new poster on his social media, revealing that the film will hit theatres on April 10, 2025, just in time for Tamil New Year.

The poster, which he posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows Dhanush entering a small idli shop called “Sivanesan”. With blue skies and birds in the background, the setting hints that the story may unfold in a rural setting.

Dhanush has entertained Bollywood fans in Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh and Atrangi Re.

In Idli Kadai, Dhanush is directing and playing the lead role, adding to the excitement for his fans. Known for his versatility and emotional depth, Dhanush has taken a unique approach to storytelling, and this film is expected to carry his signature style.

The release of Idli Kadai is generating considerable interest, as Dhanush’s combination of directing and acting has previously resulted in successful films. With an engaging cast and a village setting, fans look forward to seeing what this new film brings.

The film reunites Dhanush with Nithya Menen, his co-star from the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam, where they played best friends who eventually fell in love.

Their performances were widely appreciated, with Nithya Menen receiving a National Film Award for Best Actress. This collaboration has raised fans’ expectations as they eagerly anticipate seeing the duo together again on screen.

Dhanush’s post goes viral

Dhanush’s social media post announcing the Idli Kadai release date has gone viral. Within a couple of hours, it garnered nearly 2 lakh views. Fans also seemed pleased with the timing, with many commenting that the release date around Tamil New Year would be ideal for long holidays.

“Best release date... Long holidays,” wrote one fans while another commented, “Another Feel good movie loading.”

“Can’t wait for this world, wonderful,” remarked one fan while another posted, “Waiting for 200cr.”

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who had previously worked with Dhanush in Raayan, responded with heart emojis under the post.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 01:29 PM IST
