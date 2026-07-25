Dharmendra Pradhan resigns for ‘personal reasons’: Fact-check debunks AI video featuring Education Minister

The demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is still strong. The student protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has taken a more serious turn in the last few days. Meanwhile, a video is circulating on social media. It shows Pradhan declaring his resignation to the press.

“I’m resigning from my post as Education Minister. It is for personal reasons. I thank everyone for the opportunity,” he says in the video.

However, PIB Fact-Check has debunked the video. It shared a video with a similar frame. That’s the video of Pradhan announcing the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam date for 21 June.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the reasons behind the calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stem from student protests citing alleged irregularities in examination paper leaks, leading to tragic incidents including student suicides. 2 How has the Cockroach Janta Party responded to the situation with Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party has warned of adopting a tougher stance if the government does not clarify Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation status, emphasizing that their demand remains non-negotiable. 3 Why was an AI-generated video claiming Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation deemed fake? ⌵ The AI-generated video of Dharmendra Pradhan declaring his resignation was debunked by PIB Fact-Check, which confirmed it was digitally altered and he did not make such a statement. 4 What steps are being called for by protesters regarding the education system? ⌵ Protesters are demanding not only the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but also reforms in the education system to address issues tied to examination integrity. 5 How are social media reactions reflecting public sentiment on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Social media reactions express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation, emphasizing a desire for accountability and resignation, especially in response to student protests.

“A video of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is circulating online, claiming that he is making an announcement about his position,” PIB Fact-Check posted.

“This video is #Fake and digitally altered. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not make any such statement,” it added.

It also shared the link to the original ANI Bharat video, originally published on YouTube on 15 May.

“Beware of manipulated content. Always rely on official sources for verified information. Help STOP misinformation. Report suspicious content related to the Central Government to PIB FactCheck,” the post next said on X.

‘Yes or No?’ Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party has warned that it may adopt a tougher stance. This depends on the Centre's clarity regarding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. This followed Friday's meeting between CJP representatives and government ministers.

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called Friday's meeting productive on certain specific issues. He said progress was made regarding compensation and legal matters. An in-principle agreement was reached, with written confirmation expected soon.

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However, Pradhan's resignation remains entirely unresolved, according to Ranka.

“No concrete decision has been made regarding our main demand- Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Mainstream media reports suggest sources are saying Pradhan will not step down,” he said.

“If he does not resign, the government should state it clearly, as there is no point in continuing these meetings. We will then decide on our next steps. If the government continues this approach, we will be forced to take a tough stance,” he added.

According to Ranka, CJP wants a definitive “yes or no” answer. He said there was little room for further deliberation on this. Saturday's talks with the Centre were scheduled for 3:30 to 4pm.

Ranka also responded to the National Testing Agency removing 47 officials.

"We will examine the details. But, the ultimate accountability lies with the Education Minister, who is directly responsible for the paper leaks and the resulting student suicides. He must resign,” Ranka said.