Legendary singer Udit Narayan has been facing significant backlash online after a video went viral showing him kissing female fans at a live concert. Several clips have circulated on social media showing Udit Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani while female fans gathered near the stage for selfies.

In the videos, the singer is seen kissing them on the lips after taking pictures.

Here's what Udit said Responding to the controversy, Udit Narayan told Hindustan Times, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye."

“Fans can be so passionate. We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people show their love through gestures like this. What’s the point of making a big deal out of it? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards too. Fans think it’s their chance to meet, so some extend their hands for a handshake, others kiss the hands… it’s all part of the enthusiasm. It shouldn’t be given too much attention.”

