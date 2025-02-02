‘Dhayan nahi dena chahiye, deewangi hoti hai’: Udit Narayan clarifies he is ‘decent’ after kissing female fan on lips

Udit Narayan faces backlash after kissing female fans at a concert, prompting discussions on personal boundaries. He defends his actions as spontaneous expressions of fan enthusiasm, emphasizing his long-standing decent image and the presence of bodyguards during events.

Updated2 Feb 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Nagpur, Jan 24 (ANI): Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan performs during the Ramtek Tourism and Cultural Festival, in Nagpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Chandrakant Paddhane)

Legendary singer Udit Narayan has been facing significant backlash online after a video went viral showing him kissing female fans at a live concert. Several clips have circulated on social media showing Udit Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani while female fans gathered near the stage for selfies.

In the videos, the singer is seen kissing them on the lips after taking pictures.

Here's what Udit said

Responding to the controversy, Udit Narayan told Hindustan Times, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye."

“Fans can be so passionate. We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people show their love through gestures like this. What’s the point of making a big deal out of it? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards too. Fans think it’s their chance to meet, so some extend their hands for a handshake, others kiss the hands… it’s all part of the enthusiasm. It shouldn’t be given too much attention.”

While the singer is receiving some support, the majority of netizens have expressed that he should have refrained from kissing anyone entirely, highlighting concerns over personal boundaries and appropriateness during public performances.

Key Takeaways
  • Celebrity interactions can spark significant public debate about boundaries.
  • Spontaneous gestures from fans can be misinterpreted, leading to controversy.
  • Public figures must navigate the fine line between engaging with fans and maintaining professional boundaries.
First Published:2 Feb 2025, 08:38 AM IST
