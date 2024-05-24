Sara Tendulkar completed her Master's degree with distinction from the University College of London

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for daughter Sara Tendulkar on her convocation. Sara completed her Master's degree with distinction from the University College of London's (UCL) Department of Medicine in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Distinction is a grade that is awarded to students with high marks.

Proud of her achievement, Sachin named his daughter “Dher 'Sara' Pyaar" and said she would make her dreams come true. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin shared a picture of his wife Anjali with daughter Sara, as well as a video of Sara walking to the stage to collect her degree, and wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL’s Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition."

“As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true. Dher 'Sara' Pyaar (red heart emoji)," he added.

Sara has also posted snaps from her graduation day on her Instagram stories.

Netizens also poured in congratulatory messages on Sachin's post, while some questioned why his daughter didn't study in an Indian college.

“Wow great Sara Congrats and Best wishes for her bright future," a user commented. “I can sense your feeling of pride & happiness," another added.

"Congratulations to Sara on this incredible achievement! Wishing her all the success in her future endeavors," one commented.

A few questioned why Sara didn't attend any Indian institutions or why she didn't study ayurveda.

“Even proudest bhakts like Sachin agree modi has not done anything to improve the Indian education system in 10 years," one commented.

"Why u didn't sent ur daughter to any Indian institutions? Don't u think Vishwaguru have world class medical institutions? And btw.... Why not Ayurveda?????" another added.

A few users also joked about Sara's rumoured boyfriend, Shubman Gill, saying, “Ab ek achha sa Gill dekh kar shaadi kara do sir."

