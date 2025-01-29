‘Dhokha mat dena’: Rakhi Sawant shares Instagram Reel from Umrah as she prepares to marry Pakistani boyfriend

‘Dhokha mat dena,’ said Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant in her Instagram Reel from Umrah as she prepares to marry her Pakistani boyfriend Dodi Khan. This comes a day after she confirmed her plans to marry the Pakistani actor. This will be her third marriage.

In an Instagram reel, Rakhi Sawant shared a glimpse into her Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. A hijab-clad Rakhi can be seen offering prayers during the Umrah. She reportedly performed her pilgrimage independently.

Rakhi Sawant's Umrah video comes after Dodi Khan proposed to her via an Instagram video, congratulating her on completing Umrah and expressing his affection for her.

The voice-over in Rakhi Sawant's recent video has caught the attention of social media users. The heartfelt love poem that she posted in the reel said, “Sunno, dhokha mat dena aur na he aadat lgga kr dur hona. (Please do not betray me or go away after becoming a habit.”

“Phir se kisi pe vishwas hua hai aur tu accha lgne lgga hai. Sare duniya jhoothi aur tu saccha lgne lgga hai. Phir se kudh ko sawarna shuru kara hai aur phir se apna bachpana dikhana shuru kara hai kyunki tumhne mere baaton ko humesha gaur se sunna hai. (I have started trusting someone again, and I like you. Everyone in the world feels like a fraud and only you seem to be true. I have started dressing myself again, and have started seeing my childhood because you have listened to me carefully),” it added.

The poem concluded with: “Jaise ho bs vaise he rehna, aaj bhi aur kal bhi. Koi ho sath ya na ho bs tum sath khade rehna, aaj bhi aur kal bhi. (Stay the way you are, today and tomorrow. Stand by me, today and tomorrow, irrespective of if there's anyone with me or not).”

Rakhi Sawant's Instagram reel has garnered over 101K views in just 5 hours.

In a Times of India interview, Rakhi Sawant said she'll marry Dodi Khan in Pakistan according to Islamic rituals, and then they'll settle in Dubai.

“Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. (Wedding will be in Pakistan with Islamic rituals) Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” she said.

Rakhi Sawant's previous marriages If Rakhi Sawant marries Dodi Khan, it would be her third marriage.

She was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. They separated in 2023 after Rakhi, who gained fame on Bigg Boss, accused him of extramarital affairs and levelled other allegations against him. Adil was arrested from Rakhi’s residence on 7 February 2023 and spent five months in jail before being released.

