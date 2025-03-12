MS Dhoni, team India's ex-skipper, was reunited with his former colleagues in Mussoorie on Tuesday, where he attended the festivities of the wedding of star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's sister.

Rishabh Pant, currently leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, recently returned from India’s 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win.

However, Dhoni, one of India's most loved cricketers, headlined the event with his moves on the dance floor.

In a video circulating on social media, the Chennai Super Kings' winning captain of five years was seen shaking a leg with cricketers Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant on Bollywood song Mast Qalandar.

The trio jumped on the song in a closed circle, highlighting their off-field camaraderie.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni dancing with Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant here:

Also Read | MS Dhoni family office invests in Norwest Venture-backed real estate SILA

MS Dhoni was attending the wedding with his wife, Sakshi.

Sakshi Pant is set to tie the knot with long-time lover Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.

Sakshi posted on her Instagram on January 6 last year to announce her engagement with Ankit. She added the hashtag “Nine years and still counting,” to the post, indicating that they had been together for at least ten years now.

Here's how social media users reacted: “Thala, Chinna Thala, and Pant – the ultimate trio setting the dance floor on fire!” a user said.

“Raina to achha Singer aur dancer bhi hai,” added another user.

“Such a lovely moment,” a social media user said.

A user added: “Such moments with friends are always the most memorable ones.”

“Legendary vibes! Dhoni, Raina, and Pant setting the dance floor on fire!” cheered a user.

“For the 1st time I'm seeing MSD so excited & dancing .. never seen him dance before ... Great camaraderie between Raina, Pant & Dhoni & friends... Hoping to see MSD full guns blazing for CSK in upcoming IPL,” said another user.

Dhoni is back with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which begins next week.

This is his sixth title with the IPL franchisee; however, he will play under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership this year. CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore this season.