Dhoom franchise is gearing up for its fourth instalment Dhoom 4. Ranbir Kapoor is set to begin shooting for Dhoom 4 soon, after wrapping up his current projects.

Ranbir Kapoor is making headlines after the news about Dhoom 4 shooting captured spotlight. The Brahmastra actor, who is currently working on his upcoming movie "Love and War", is set to begin shooting for Dhoom 4 from next April, India Today Digital reported.

According to a source familiar with the matter, "Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects," India Today reported. The source added, "Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April."

The report suggests that the production team is searching for two female leads and an antagonist for the film. Key contenders to play the antagonist in the film are being considered from the South, the source said.

Dhoom series The blockbuster Dhoom series produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to bring its sequel Dhoom 4 soon. Dhoom 3, the latest instalment to the franchise clocked in nearly ₹557 crore worldwide. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing film franchise in Indian Cinema.

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles as Jai Dixit and Ali Khan in Dhoom 3 while Aamir Khan featured as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif and Tabrett Bethell played supporting roles in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies Love and War- Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film "Love and War" will star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Set against a war backdrop, Love and War is a romantic drama, which is scheduled for a grand release on March 20, 2026.