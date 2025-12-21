Dhruv Rathee calls Dhurandhar ‘dangerous propaganda’ in new video as film smashes box office records

Political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has released a video asserting that the blockbuster Hindi film Dhurandhar contains “subtle propaganda” and risks misleading viewers by blending fact and fiction.

Dhruv Rathee criticises Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar Rathee’s remarks have intensified an ongoing debate about the film’s themes and presentation as it continues its strong run at the box office. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

In his video, Rathee questioned how audiences can distinguish reality from fiction in the film, saying, “Now the question is, what is fact and what is fiction? The audience cannot tell. And viewers who are immersed in the film do not even question it. This is why it becomes gospel truth for them.” He argued that the use of real-world events alongside dramatic storytelling could leave viewers with a distorted perception of recent history.

Rathee also criticised the film’s depiction of violence and criminal characters. He highlighted the character Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna), a gangster figure in the film, noting, “The film also glorifies violence and gangsters. Rehman Daku was a brutal criminal involved in drugs, guns, extortion, kidnapping and murder. He even killed his own mother. But the film presents him with a cool swagger, stylish looks and viral dance moves. Is it appropriate to stylise such terrorists in this way?” His comments reflect a broader concern among some viewers about the normalisation of violence in mainstream cinema.

Watch his video here:

Rathee argued that Dhurandhar mixes elements of other popular films with heavy political messaging. “In essence, Dhurandhar takes a gangster film like Gangs of Wasseypur, sets it in Pakistan, adds Animal-level violence, and sprinkles political propaganda on top. The script is ready,” he said, referencing well-known Indian films to contextualise his critique.

He further said filmmakers have a responsibility to audiences: “Art should sensitise people, but filmmakers like Aditya Dhar desensitise them. They mock their own country. If you truly want to watch patriotic films, there are many excellent ones: Prahaar, Border, 1971, Sarfarosh, Sam Bahadur, Pippa, Neerja, Swades, Chak De India.”

Rathee invoked a list of celebrated patriotic films to contrast what he views as harmful messaging in Dhurandhar.

In a striking comparison, Rathee warned the director about the long-term impact of embedding political messages into cinema. “Finally, I would say this to Aditya Dhar: if you do not stop inserting false propaganda into your films, your legacy will be the same as Hitler’s favourite filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl. And to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I would say this: time never stands still. If one day someone makes a Bhavandar-like film about you, what will happen to your image then? Think about it.”

Rathee also referenced comments made by actor Hrithik Roshan, who acknowledged the strong storytelling in Dhurandhar but expressed disagreement with its political stance. “Hrithik Roshan said that even if he does not agree with the film’s politics, and even if one can debate the responsibility of filmmakers, the storytelling was very good, and as a student of cinema, he learned a lot. Essentially, he means that even if it is propaganda, the film is well made. But I would say, no matter how well made a film is, in the end, it is still propaganda.”

Rathee placed his critique in a broader historical and cultural context, comparing modern cinematic propaganda to historical examples. He referenced Nazi filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl and cited critic Susan Sontag, noting that well-crafted propaganda can be particularly influential and dangerous. He also claimed that Dhurandhar presents claims about intelligence agencies that echo real-world accusations refuted by governments, arguing this blurs the boundary between fiction and political messaging.

The release of Rathee’s video follows an earlier controversy sparked by his criticism of the film’s trailer, in which he compared the graphic violence to extremist content.

While the film has divided audiences, Dhurandhar has also become the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore in a span of just 16 days.

Audience's response to Dhruv Rathee's video Responses to Rathee’s latest statements have mainly been negative so far. Many viewers have criticised his arguments as unfair or as inadvertent publicity for the film.

While one person wrote, "If "Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai" has a face," another person commented, "This man is promoting Dhurandhar Jao Ab dekho (sic)."

A third user wrote, "Bhai agar government accept kar legi ki wo spy the to wo secret kaise rahega (sic)."

A fourth person commented, "WTF? The Hitler movies were not liked by the enemy countries. But DHURANDER is liked and grossing high even in Pakistan (sic)."

See more reactions below:

Netizens react to Dhruv Rathee's latest video criticising Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar continues to engage audiences amid both critical praise for its technical execution and ongoing public debate over its thematic choices.