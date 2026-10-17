Dhruv Rathee calls for protest at London’s Parliament Square — ‘Time world sees reality of vote chor’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee called for a protest at London's Parliament Square against alleged “vote chor” and the threat to Indian democracy on Saturday, October 17.

Rathee was recently detained from his home in Gurugram hours before the October 10 protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The YouTuber, however, had alleged that he was “kidnapped”.

Protest call in London “I’ve just reached London,” Rathee wrote in an X post, and urged his supporters to assemble in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at 12:00 PM.

In a sharply worded post, Rathee wrote: “It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai.”

“Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square at 12pm if you’re here,” he said. “Jai Hind”

‘Kidnapped’ After being released from detention, Dhruv Rathee claimed he was “kidnapped” by about 20 people from his home at around 7 am, who took him to multiple police stations. He had also claimed that the group took him away before he could establish their identities or ask why they had come.

“I was not detained, I was kidnapped,” he said, recounting the incident and raising questions about the way he was taken from his residence.

Rathee has also shown his Indian passport in a video to reaffirm his Indian citizenship amid speculation. He also refuted allegations that he had no intention of attending the protest.

Why has Dhruv Rathee called for a protest in London? The call for this international demonstration comes amid the escalating political turmoil in New Delhi, where opposition parties and civil rights groups have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The domestic agitation was recently intensified, marked by demands for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and clashes between demonstrators and the Delhi Police, after which Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site.

Neha Bora, Abhijeet Dipke detained All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, the Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place's Central Park in Delhi on Friday.