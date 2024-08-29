Dhruv Rathee slams Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Legalized Bribery’ of paying influencers ₹8 lakh; Gaurav Taneja hits back

The Uttar Pradesh government's new social media policy, which offers up to 8 lakh monthly to influencers for promoting the government, led to a heated exchange between YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja. Rathee called it 'legalized bribery,' while Taneja defended the move.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published29 Aug 2024, 03:30 PM IST
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. (File)
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. (File)(HT_PRINT)

After the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government announced its new social media policy for influencers, a war of words broke out between YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja.

Yogi Adityanath government's new policy states that an influencer can earn up to 8 lakh each month "for promoting the government."

While Rathee said the policy is a misuse of taxpayer's money, Taneja offered a rather different view of it. The 29-year-old Rathee said the policy is a "legalised bribe".

Also Read | Why no video, Dhruv Rathee? YouTuber issues statement on Kolkata doctor murder

“Uttar Pradesh Govt is saying it will pay up to 8 Lakh to Influencers to promote the government. This is Legalized Bribery. From Tax Payer's Money," Rathee said in a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Any influencer who does this should be publicly shamed,” he added.

The post of Dhruv Rathee, a known left-winger, has now gone viral with over 2.6 million views.

Also Read | UP Social media policy: Yogi Adityanath govt to pay influencers up to ₹8 lakh

To this, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja questioned Rathee on his view while defending the UP government's policy.

"Should all Newspapers and TV Channels, be also shamed, who show paid ads to promote any govt in power?" the 38-year-old asked.

Notably, this is not the first time that Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja exchanged barbs on social media. In June, the two clashed over the ‘India vs Bharat’ debate.

Also Read | How Zerodha’s Referral Stoppage Exposes The Dark Side Of Influencer Marketing

The duo's contrasting views also attracted a slew of reactions on social media.

"There is always a disclaimer that it's a paid advertisement. But the way you are defending, it looks like you are already a paid agent," an X user said.

"A party can pay with Electoral Bond Money if they want to promote their party and their propaganda but they wanted to use hard working taxpayers money for social media inflencers on the name of promoting govt schemes. We are against it," read another comment.

Also Read | How social media influencers plan their investments

"So you are saying even you are a paid agent. How much did you get for selling your soul?" another user said.

"Not necessarily.. But praising a nearly failed govt for monetary gains is indeed despicable. There has been almost no development nor is there any semblance of Law and order in UP and so anyone who tries to sugarcoat this Jungleraaj should be rightfully shamed," said a user.

UP government’s social media scheme

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024. This policy will enable chosen influencers to receive state advertisements to promote government schemes of Uttar Pradesh on their social media channels.

Under this policy, influencers will receive a maximum payment of 5 lakh, 4 lakh, 3 lakh, and 2 lakh for their accounts on X, Facebook, and Instagram respectively.

According to the policy, the category-wise maximum payout limit for videos, shorts, and podcast payments on YouTube has been fixed at 8 lakh, 7 lakh, 6 lakh, and 4 lakh per month, respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDhruv Rathee slams Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Legalized Bribery’ of paying influencers ₹8 lakh; Gaurav Taneja hits back

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue