YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has reacted to American podcaster Lex Fridman's announcement that he will interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Friedman announced on Saturday that he would conduct the interview of PM Modi by the end of February.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Dhruv Rathee, the social media influencer, shared a “leaked script” of the podcast, presumably based on his previous interviews.

Dhruv Rathee predicted that Lex Fridman's podcast with PM Modi will reference PM Modi's weak financial background during his early days and criticism from his opponents.

Rathee predicted that Fridman would mention Modi being a “tea seller.” Reacting to Fridman's query, PM Modi would say, “Main ek gareeb ghar, main bechara, meri ma bachpan mein…,” as per Rathee's sarcastic post on X.

Dhruv Rathee's post has garnered nearly 1 million views and hundreds of comments.

Lex Fridman to interview PM Modi Lex Fridman is one of the most popular podcasters in America. In one of his posts on X, Fridman announced that he would interview PM Narendra Modi at the end of February 2025.

“I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” read a post by Fridman on platform X.

Lex Fridman rose to fame with his Lex Fridman Podcast in 2018. He has a PhD as a Doctor in Philosophy and Computer Science from Drexel University in US.