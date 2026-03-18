Dhurandhar hogs limelight of Finnish President's morning run with Mark Carney | WATCH

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is now a geopolitical topic! Finnish President Alexander Stubb has caught the attention of Indians with his candid chat about Bollywood's biggest film of 2025 with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney while jogging in London's Hyde Park.

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Finnish President was on an informal jog with Carney and their spouses following their Nordic-Canadian summit in Norway.

The X video shared by the Stubb, he wrote: “No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Diana and Suzanne,” he wrote.

But the jog soon piqued the Internet's interest after Carney asked Stubb about his viral Instagram fame in India. "How was your Insta thing in India?" he asked.

In the now-viral video, the Finnish president explained that Dhurandhar was the real reason for his fame in India. “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar.”

"I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah,” Stubb said, referring to the movie's depiction of terrorism and intelligence operations.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar reacts to Aditya Dhar offering Dhurandhar to Ranveer Singh over him

In an interview with ANI during his Mumbai visit, Stubb had shared that he watched Dhurandhar on his son's recommendation before travelling to India.

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The Finnish president said he found the story compelling and even joked about being "one part of the narrative," adding that he looked forward to the sequel.

Indian social media users were amazed to see Dhurandhar talk reach the close circle of global politicians and said, “Great to see leaders of two thriving democracies talking about the largest democracy in the world.”

“Are you guys talking about DHURANDHAR ...Count me in,” said another user.

"Congrats Aditya Dhar. The PM of Canada is discussing Dhurandhar," commented another user.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, blended espionage drama with a storyline centred on counter-terror operations.

Its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to be released on 19 March, with special preview screenings held on March 18. It is the fastest sequel release in Bollywood, taking just over 100 days after the release of the first film.

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Ranveer Singh will reprise his role in Dhurandhar 2 — this time deeply embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The story follows his rise in Karachi's Lyari area after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, originally portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in the first instalment. The upcoming sequel expands the narrative from personal infiltration to a broader national-security threat.

The plot introduces a terror syndicate that Rangi attempts to dismantle from within, with Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, emerging as a key target.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt as law-enforcement officer SP Chaudhary Aslam and R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking all set to create history, surpass Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 pre-sales Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold nearly 6 lakh tickets across national multiplex chains for its opening day and paid previews, according to Sacnilk.

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The numbers signal extraordinary audience excitement ahead of release. Dhurandhar 2 is among the strongest pre-sale performers in recent Hindi cinema.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.