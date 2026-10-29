Dictionary.com's 2026 word of the year: Why was ‘Maxxing’ chosen for the coveted crown? Meaning, usage, history and more

Dictionary.com has named “maxxing” its Word of the Year for 2026, recognising its growing popularity. Announced on October 26, the choice reflects a desire to get more from everyday life. The word also captures how people joke about constantly trying to improve themselves.

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Short for “maximizing”, maxxing means doing something fully or making it as effective as possible. It can stand alone or join the end of almost any word. This flexibility has helped it spread across many different subjects online.

“Sleepmaxxing” describes efforts to get the best sleep while “proteinmaxxing” means eating more protein. “Cozymaxxing” turns a quiet evening at home into the cosiest experience possible.

Other examples include “gymmaxxing”, “healthmaxxing” and “fibermaxxing”. Dictionary.com also connects maxxing with “min-maxing”, a gaming strategy that strengthens a character’s best abilities.

Steve Johnson, Dictionary Media Group’s director of lexicography, said the word appeared across many subjects. Its reach extended through different articles and areas of life. That widespread use helped it stand out as this year’s choice.

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Johnson said usage increased more than 1,000% since the year. This figure came from media analysed by Dictionary.com. Another reported estimate compared August 2026 usage with the average monthly rate during 2025.

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August’s figure was almost 19 times that earlier average. These figures measure different comparisons and should be understood separately.

According to Johnson, maxxing reflects a culture seeking the most from everything. Dictionary.com highlighted both personal improvement and humour surrounding the pressure to improve constantly.

The word has also moved beyond fitness and daily routines. “Tokenmaxxing” describes making the most of AI tools. Political messaging has also used “homelandmaxxing”.

Its roots, however, go back several years. Dictionary.com’s archived records trace “looksmaxxing” to 2015. The term developed in online incel and manosphere forums. Men used these spaces to discuss becoming more attractive. “Moneymaxxing” and “statusmaxxing” appeared by 2021.

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Popularity The spelling with two Xs spread through online forums before reaching mainstream social media. According to CBS Minnesota, Gen Z and Gen Alpha helped popularise it. Its journey brought an older online expression into much wider use.

Maxxing beat four finalists: “affordability”, “data center”, “odyssey” and “unc”. Affordability reflected discussions about housing, health care, gas and groceries.

Data center highlighted AI growth while odyssey gained attention after Christopher Nolan’s film. Unc describes someone considered out of touch.

Last year’s winner was “6-7”, a Gen Alpha expression without a clear meaning. Maxxing offers a contrast through its clear meaning and widespread use. It describes serious attempts at improvement while leaving room for jokes about excess.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.