With the pressure to grow soon financially and professionally, people often take extra work pressure, This often leads to make them take extreme step. But does the same thing happens to a robot too?

Recently, a case was reported from Gumi City Council in South Korea where a civil servant robot allegedly 'committed suicide', which is termed as the country’s first 'robot suicide'.

Providing more details, the Daily Mail reported the incident and stated that the 'Robot Supervisor' allegedly committed suicide on 26 June as its parts were found scattered under the stairs between the first and second floors of the council building.

The robot used to work as an employee of Gumi City Council every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Was robot overworked? The report further stated that the robot was stressed due to excessive workload, as it was circling in the same place for a long time before falling down. Locals even said that the robot jumped down. Though the reason for robot's behaviour is unknown, it is being investigated.

The special investigation team has collected the pieces of the robot and now they will be analysed by the firm.

Earlier in August 2023, the ‘robot supervisor’ was appointed as an officer. Built by California’s robot startup, Bear Robotics, it had a civil service officer’s card.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, South Korea boasts highest robot density globally, as for every 10 ten employees, there is one industrial robot.

But after the recent incident 'robot suicide case', it is most unlikely that the Gumi City Council in South Korea would like to adopt another robot officer.

Recently, West Japan Railways deployed a malevolent robot more like a new humanoid employee from 1980s sci-fi.

Starting from July, the machine with a crude head and coke-bottle eyes mounted on a truck is expected to put to use for maintenance work on the firm's network.

With agency inputs.

