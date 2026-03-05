Did Air India plane fly over war-torn Iran? Airline fact checks viral flight tracking image

Tensions in the Middle East have disrupted the flight operations of several airlines. The US–Israel war with Iran is affecting carriers such as Air India, Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo. However, images purportedly showing an Air India aircraft flying over conflict-hit Iran and other Gulf countries are circulating on social media.

Air India issued a fact-check on Thursday, refuting these viral reports. Warning against the fake news, Air India in a post on X stated, “Air India does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.” Suggesting that viral flight tracking images circulating on social media are incorrect, the airlines said, Flight routes are planned using real‑time intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring to ensure every journey remains safe, compliant, and reliable."

Air India further noted that these viral images do not reflect the airline's actual flight operations or safety protocols. “These operational decisions underline Air India’s firm commitment to prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew above everything else,” the statement added.

The caption corresponding to viral images stated, “Air India flew over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region.”

Have flight operations resumed in the Middle East? Thousands of passengers are still stranded in Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Middle Eastern countries as most flight operations remain suspended in the region. With the world's busiest airport, Dubai International Airport, experiencing mass flight cancellations since 28 February, some Indian carriers, such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, have resumed operations in the Middle East.

Several countries have begun evacuating their nationals stranded in the Gulf, including India, France, Spain and the US. According to the PTI report, around 180 flights from key airports — Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru — “were cancelled on Wednesday owing to airspace restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East”.

Air India's latest update on flight operations indicates that it will resume scheduled operations between Jeddah and Delhi, and between Jeddah and Mumbai, from 5 March. Air India on Wednesday said that it will operate 3 additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris from 5 March.