Did Astronomer's Andy Byron deactivate LinkedIn page? ‘This page doesn't exist’ pops up amid Coldplay concert scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who went viral on social media on Thursday as a video of him sharing an intimate moment with the company’s Chief Public Officer, Kristin Cabot, emerged, has either deactivated or disabled his LinkedIn profile.

Upon searching for his LinkedIn profile, a message on the screen appears, “This page doesn't exist. Please check your URL or return to LinkedIn home.”

Notably, it remains unclear whether the New York-based tech company CEO deactivated or disabled his LinkedIn profile only after the Coldplay concert scandal.

Coldplay Gate The Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral after a clip captured from the concert's ‘kiss cam’ showed Byron and Cabot hugging. Upon realising that they were spotted on the camera, Andy Byron quickly tried to hide his face behind the barriers, while Kristin Cabot used her hands to cover her face.

Seeing the duo on the ‘kiss cam’, Coldplay's Chris Martin said, "Oh look at these two... either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy," drawing laughter from the audience.

After the Coldplay concert scandal, Megan Kerrigan Byron, the Astronomer CEO's wife and a renowned teacher with two children, removed "Byron” from her social media profiles. She also deleted her Facebook account, which, according to Page Six, displayed multiple family photos before it went offline Thursday morning. Byron and his wife, both in their 50s, live in nearby Northborough, Mint earlier reported, citing public records.