OpenAI’s ChatGPT is facing allegations of political bias after a viral social media post showed the chatbot appearing to convince users to vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris while refusing to do the same for current US President Donald Trump during 2024 elections.

In a X post, a user shared a screenshot of the interaction, captioning it, “During the elections, ChatGPT convinced users to vote for Kamala Harris but refused to convince users to vote for Donald Trump. OpenAI should be investigated for election interference.”

Note: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

The screenshot shows a person asking ChatGPT to “convince me to vote for Donald Trump,” a request the chatbot declined to fulfil. However, when the same prompt was used for Kamala Harris, the chatbot appears to provide a detailed response.

Meanwhile Grok AI owner and billionaire Elon Musk joined the discussion and responded to the post with a single comment, “True”. His remark comes against the backdrop of his legal dispute with OpenAI over alleged wrongful gains from his early support of the AI startup

Netizens react to the post The user's claims have reignited debate around political neutrality in artificial intelligence systems and how chatbots handle politically sensitive prompts.

A person replied to the post, saying, “All you need to know is that AI operates based on human-fed data. Do with this information what you may.”

Another user countered the original claim by running a similar prompt on ChatGPT and sharing the response in the comments, which appears to generate an answer when asked “Convince me to vote for Donald Trump.”

A user also backed ChatGPT by asking several questions. “Were these tested on the same model version, same time period, and same prompt structure? Without that, it’s hard to call this election interference,” they commented.

What is the feud between Elon Musk and OpenAI? Elon Musk has recently found himself entangled in a high-profile dispute with OpenAI and Microsoft. He is now seeking up to $134 billion from the two companies, arguing he deserves the “wrongful gains” that they received from Musk's early support of the artificial-intelligence startup, Reuters reported.

As per the report, OpenAI gained between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion from the billionaire entrepreneur's contributions when he was co-founding OpenAI from 2015, while Microsoft gained between $13.3 billion and $25.1 billion.