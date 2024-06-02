Days after Nikki Haley, the former Republican nominee for US presidential polls, was pictured signing on Israeli artillery shells with a "Finish Them" message for Gaza, a similar picture of actor Chris Evans has surfaced online. The picture of Captain America actor sparked heated debate among fans online.

The viral video showed Chris seemingly signing his autograph on what looked like a missile. Like Haley, the Marvel hero was also embroiled in the heat of wors online.

The provoked fans accused the generally loved Hollywood actor of signing of the Israeli bomb.

However, the picture was actually that from 8-years ago. The picture that was being circulated online reached the actor's ears who then issued a clarification on the claims made against him.

'This image was taken during...'

Taking to Instagram story, Chris Evans said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the picture and offered a clarification: "This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016."

The actor further added that he was accompanied by a group of actors, athletes and musicians “to show appreciation for our service members," asserting that the object he was signing in the viral photo “is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind."

The same image was circulated earlier too at a time when an Israeli airstrike reportedly ravaged the shelters set up in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing dozens of people on May 26, according to the Associated Press.

Debunking the accusations, Chris said the supposed “bomb" in this case was actually an “inert object used for training or display purposes only."

In addition to his online statement addressing the widespread misunderstanding, he included a screenshot from a February 2024 Agence France-Presse article substantiating his assertions. "You can find the Air Force's quote in the following story," he further noted.

