Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wear Argentina jerseys at FIFA World Cup 2026? Fact check

A photo claiming to show football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez wearing Argentina jerseys during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral on social media. The image has been shared with claims that the couple were watching a World Cup match while dressed in Argentina's colours.

However, a Grok fact check found the claim to be false, concluding that the viral image had been digitally fabricated and did not depict a real moment from the tournament.

What is the viral claim? The image circulating online appears to show Ronaldo and Rodriguez seated together in Argentina jerseys while watching a World Cup match. The posts suggest that the Portuguese footballer and his fiancée were supporting Argentina during the tournament.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez actually wear Argentina jerseys at FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ No, the claim is false. A fact check revealed that the viral image showing Ronaldo and Rodriguez in Argentina jerseys is digitally fabricated and does not represent a real moment from the tournament. 2 What does Georgina Rodriguez's social media reveal about her support during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Georgina Rodriguez has publicly supported Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the tournament, consistently showcasing her allegiance to the Portuguese national team rather than Argentina. 3 What misinformation has circulated about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ There have been various misleading posts, including claims of their engagement and fabricated images, which independent fact-checkers identified as AI-generated. 4 Why do Argentinians avoid attending high-stakes World Cup matches? ⌵ Argentinians, including politicians like President Javier Milei, often avoid attending crucial matches due to superstitions that suggest their presence may bring bad luck to the national team. 5 What was the conclusion of the fact check regarding Ronaldo and Rodriguez's viral image? ⌵ The fact check concluded that the viral image was not authentic and part of a trend of misinformation involving high-profile footballers, particularly around major events like the FIFA World Cup.

The analysis concluded that the photograph had been digitally manipulated and that the claim accompanying it was misleading.

No Evidence Of Ronaldo Wearing An Argentina Jersey The fact check found no evidence that Cristiano Ronaldo or Georgina Rodriguez wore Argentina's national team jersey during the FIFA World Cup 2026 or at any other major international tournament.

It also noted that the viral image appears to be part of a wider trend of misinformation involving high-profile footballers. In recent months, several AI-generated or digitally altered images featuring Ronaldo and Rodriguez have circulated widely across social media.

Among them were viral posts falsely claiming the couple had announced their engagement or marriage proposal. Those images have previously been identified as AI-generated by independent fact-checkers.

Georgina Rodriguez Publicly Backed Portugal Contrary to the viral claim, Georgina Rodriguez's publicly available social media posts show that she consistently supported Portugal and Ronaldo throughout what has been described as his final FIFA World Cup campaign.

During Portugal's group-stage match against Uzbekistan in June 2026, Rodriguez shared a photo on her Instagram Stories wearing Portugal's national team jersey. The image gained significant attention online as she cheered Ronaldo, who scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 victory.

Following Portugal's exit from the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 on July 7, 2026, Rodriguez once again expressed her support for Ronaldo on social media.

She also reshared a Nike advertisement paying tribute to Ronaldo's career, reaffirming her backing for the Portuguese football legend.

Verdict The viral image claiming to show Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wearing Argentina jerseys during the FIFA World Cup 2026 is false.

When is the final match? The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played on July 20 (12.30 am) , with European champions Spain taking on SoutSpain and Argentina last faced each other in an international friendly on March 27, 2018, at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Spain emerged victorious with a commanding 6-1 win.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be held at the MetLife Stadium, the home ground of NFL franchises the New York Giants and the New York Jets. For the tournament, the venue has been temporarily renamed New York–New Jersey Stadium in line with FIFA's commercial naming guidelines.