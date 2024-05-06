Did Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila movie? Imtiaz Ali reveals...
Fans worried about Diljit Dosanjh's look in Amar Singh Chamkila movie, but Imtiaz Ali revealed he wore a wig as a turban, not cut his hair. Diljit did not sacrifice any hair for the role.
Even though Diljit Dosanjh, who was opposite Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila movie, was showered with a lot of praise for his role, a lot of fans were concerned about his look. People assumed that Diljit, who has been very clear about not removing his turban for any role, cut his hair for the movie Chamkila.