Even though Diljit Dosanjh, who was opposite Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila movie, was showered with a lot of praise for his role, a lot of fans were concerned about his look. People assumed that Diljit, who has been very clear about not removing his turban for any role, cut his hair for the movie Chamkila.

However, Imtiaz Ali clarified that this wasn’t the case. Imtiaz shared that Diljit wore a “wig as turban" in the film.

Talking to Radio Nasha, Imtiaz Ali said although he would not like to share personal details about the Chamkila star, but Diljit “has not sacrificed a single hair for this film".

“I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film," he told Radio Nasha.

"Because he played a character and knew how Chamkila looked, he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions," he added.

In earlier interviews, Diljit had shared that ditching his turban was non-negotiable for any role. He was even quoted saying in the past that he would not take up roles requiring him to change his turban-clad look.

Talking to CNN News 18, Imtiaz had earlier shared that Diljit’s face was red when he heard the 'Naram Kaalja' song.

Imtiaz added that Dijit had said, "Baap re baap, inn logon ne kaise baatein boldi."

"They say very, very vulgar songs during festivities. You must have heard these traditional songs being sung in many, many cultures of our country, in small villages during marriages. They’re very vulgar songs. So, I feel, in some way, what had happened also is that to objectify men happens in these songs," Imitaz added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!