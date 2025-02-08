Did Jaideep Ahlawat get ₹20 crore for Paatal Lok season 2? Actor breaks silence

Amidst the success of the second season of Paatal Lok, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 2025, several reports arrived that Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat hiked his fees 50 times for the second season and charged ₹20 crore.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who returned on the OTT platform and catapulted to nationwide stardom with season 1, opened up on the recent rise in stature and journey so far.

On his Paatal Lok fees: Opening on the reports that were circulated around the release of Paatal Lok 2 claimed that Jaideep had hiked his fees 50 times for the second season, Ahlawat said to HT, “Arre yaar itna tha toh mujhe bata toh dete. Main kuch kar leta iss paise ka. Hai kahan ye paisa, gaya kahan? (If it was that much, they should have at least told me. I would have done something with the money. Where is this money? Where did it go?)”

On the viral FTII picture: For Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok has been the latest step in an acting journey that began two decades ago for the actor from Haryana following he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

A viral picture from his FTII days showed him with classmates Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajkummar Rao, and Prabhat recently.

Explaining this image, Ahlawat said, "This picture is from 2007. And I am sure everyone had their own journey much before that. It is 20 years since we all joined the institute. That was in 2005."

He added that the batchmates are still in touch. "We are still the same, talking nonsense. We have less face-to-face time now, but we are in touch by phone and messages. Whenever we meet, we go back into the student zone again," he concluded.

Paatal Lok Season 2 starcast: Apart from Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok 2 also stars Ishwak Singh, Tilottama Shome, and Prashant Tamang in pivotal roles.

In his next venture, Jaideep will be seen next in Jewel Thief, a Netflix film in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan.