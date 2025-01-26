Did Japan’s Tokyo University use ‘Tiananmen’ keyword to block applicants from China? Old Reddit thread resurfaces

  • Japan's Tokyo University was criticised for embedding the 'Tiananmen' keyword in its admissions page, restricting access for users in China. Old Reddit posts about the controversy have resurfaced

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated26 Jan 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Did Japan’s Tokyo University use ‘Tiananmen’ keyword to block applicants from China? Old Reddit thread resurfaces(Tokyo University website)

Was ‘Japan being racist towards China?’ - this thought has been plaguing the minds of many Reddit users after one of Japan's most esteemed academic institutions, Tokyo University, was under the scanner for allegedly embedding ‘Tiananmen’ keyword in the source code of its graduate admissions webpage.

The phrase reportedly restricted access for users in China. The incident had come to light in December 2024, igniting a heated debate on Reddit. The comments have now resurfaced.

Also Read | Viral: Woman texted mom ‘did you make it home alive?’, finds she died in car

“ Japan being racist toward China? That's certainly never happened in history,” commented one user.

Advertisement

“ Nothing oniony about the Japanese discriminating against the Chinese. That's like a time-honoured tradition,” reads another comment.

What does 'Tiananmen' refer to?

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the phrase “six four Tiananmen,” written in kanji, was found embedded in Tokyo University's admission page, and in the admissions information section. Kanji is a writing system in the Japanese language that uses Chinese characters.

Also Read | Rajeev Shukla’s memes take over Internet after photo with Chris Martin go viral

The keyword used by Tokyo University is a reference to the June 4, 1989, massacre of civilians by the People's Liberation Army in Beijing. The phrase is a well-known trigger for China's stringent internet censorship, commonly referred to as the "Great Firewall."

Advertisement

The "Great Firewall" is a combination of laws, regulations, and technologies used by the Chinese government to monitor, control, and block internet content that it deems sensitive or harmful. When certain phrases, topics, or keywords are mentioned, they may be automatically flagged or restricted, preventing users in China from accessing certain information or websites.

Also Read | ‘Canada is not for sale’ hats go viral after Trump vows to make it 51st US state

What did Tokyo University say

The controversial characters, however, were later removed. The Tokyo University also issued a statement, mentioning about its commitment to fostering a diverse community of students and faculty members from around the globe.

Advertisement

“If the keyword was mixed in with the aim of inhibiting access from a specific country, it is an inappropriate act and is very regrettable,” the statement read, reported South China Morning Post.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsDid Japan’s Tokyo University use ‘Tiananmen’ keyword to block applicants from China? Old Reddit thread resurfaces
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 06:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts