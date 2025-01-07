Kumar Vishwas has sparked a fresh debate on social media platforms by allegedly targeting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan over the name of their son. Previously, Vishwas made veiled comments about Shatrughan Sinha's family.

Poet Kumar Vishwas has sparked a fresh controversy days after targeting Bollywood actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan over Taimur's name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, without naming anyone while addressing an event, Kumar Vishwas said that he is aware that people were sitting to record his remark, and added that those sitting in ‘Maya Nagari’ will have to understand what the country wants.

"It will not work if you take popularity from us. We will buy tickets, we will make you a hero, we will make you a heroine and, when you have a child, you will name it after some invader coming from outside. If you keep it, it won't work," reported NDTV Hindi, quoting Vishwas as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saif further said that there were so many names, and you could have kept anything.

They could have kept Rizwan, Usman, Yunus, or Huzoor, said Vishwas, saying, “You got only one name."

The poet said that even if you make him (their son) a hero, they will not even let him become a villain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in December, Vishwas took a veiled jibe at actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Speaking at a poetry event in Meerut, Vishwas, without taking names, said, “Apne bachhon ko Sita Ji ki behnon aur Bhagwan Ram ke bhaiyon ke naam yaad karaiye. Ek sanket de raha hoon, jo samajh jayein unki taliyan uthtein. Apne bachhon ko Ramayan padhwayi aur Geeta sunwayi. Anya tha aisa na ho ki aapke ghar ka naam to 'Ramayan' ho aur aapke ghar ki Shree Lakshmi ko koi aur uthakar le jaye."

According to ANI report, Shatrughan Sinha's house is named "Ramayana". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}