Kunal Kamra controversy: From SP MP Jaya Bachchan, to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, several political leaders have claimed that the controversy around Kunal Kamra's ‘gaddar’ remark against Eknath Shinde, highlights the restrictions on freedom of speech.

As it turns out, Elon Musk's AI tool Grok also shared a similar chain of thought when asked about the Kunal Kamra row.

Grok responds to Kunal Kamra row When an X user asked Grok if Kunal Kamra's satire ‘abused freedom of speech,’ Grok said the “critique aligns with legal bounds."

" Kunal Kamra’s satire calling Eknath Shinde a "traitor" likely didn’t abuse free speech. Indian law protects satire under Article 19(1)(a), as seen in court rulings like Karnataka HC’s stance on comedic expression…" said Grok.

Grok’s response to Kunal Kamra row

Kunal Kamra controversy Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra, ignited a massive controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during his performance at ‘Naya Bharat’.

Intended for comic purposes, Kamra made the comments while performing a modified version of a Hindi song from Dil To Pagal Hai.

Kunal Kamra's comment, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” has drawn strong criticism from the Shiv Sena party, which demanded legal action against the comedian, including his arrest.

Mumbai's Habitat studio vandalised in response to the comments, Shiv Sena workers also vandalised Mumbai's Habitat studio on Sunday, March 23.

The Shiv Sena party accused Kamra of conspiring with Rahul Gandhi, Aditya Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut to malign Shinde’s image. FIRs have been filed on both sides.

Shiv Sena leader arrested Till date, the Mumbai Police have arrested 12 people, including Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal for vandalising the Habitat.

Habitat studio shuts down Following the vandalism, and massive outrage around Kunal Kamra's comments, the Mumbai Habitat studio shut down.

Earlier in the day, The Habitat, on its Instagram handle, said: “We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer."

BMC begins demolition at Habitat The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished small alleged illegal sections of the Habitat Studio, following its closure.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row While defending Shinde, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right.”

