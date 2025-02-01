The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a pivotal moment in British royal history with thousands watching the ceremony. Several controversial issues cropped up even as the footage aired — with many claiming that Markle had missed curtseying to Queen Elizabeth II.

A social media frenzy ensued with some suggesting that she had been 'overwhelmed' by the occasion and forgotten the protocol while others were convinced she was exempt as an American. The possibility of a monumental royal faux pas prompted a frenzy of questions and criticism from royal fans and even etiquette coaches. Markle — already a prominent face on tabloids — also faced additional scrutiny from the media over several crises that had risen during the wedding.

‘Disrespectful faux pas’ “Did Meghan and Harry curtsy and bow to the Queen?! I didn't see it!” exclaimed one X (then Twitter) user.

Another social media handle insisted that the “consensus” was that she had skipped the curtsy — perhaps because she was still an American citizen.

Others were convinced that the couple had slighted the Queen and dubbed it a “disrespectful” turn of events.

Footage from the event however presents a somewhat different story. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had curtseyed (and bowed) to the Queen after the anthem was sung at their wedding. However it was at this exact time that the cameras panned to an aerial view of the proceedings — with many missing the slight movement.