A simple car ride turned tense as a woman tried to test her husband’s fidelity through the vehicle’s AI assistant. It happened inside a BYD car. What happened next was either hilarious or scary, depending on what your personal status is at the moment.

The video went viral, though. It garnered 1.2 million views on Instagram.

“Did my husband bring any other women in the car when I was away?” the wife asks Xiao Fang, the BYD voice assistant.

Her husband, who is driving the car, smiles as he looks at his wife. But, we know he is a little shaken inside. Who wouldn’t?

“I can’t know directly if your husband brought any other woman to Fangchengbao 8,” the AI assistant replies, much to the husband’s relief.

Things would have been happy and rosy if it had ended there. But, AI tools these days have become too helpful to bother husbands. What the AI tool says next must have terrified the husband. But, he still keeps a happy face.

“But, I can give you some small tips to judge. First, check navigation history. So, if there’s an X store in the navigation, or any other sensitive location history for car navigation, usually, the itinerary of the day will be recorded,” the BYD car assistant says.

The husband, still smiling, is now more curious. The wife, meanwhile, nonchalantly has her snacks and soft drink. Her casual demeanour should not be confused with a lack of interest, we tell you. She definitely is paying attention.

“If, one day, he drives dozens of kilometres more than usual, and it's not an outing or a business trip, then you need your husband to give a reasonable explanation,” the AI assistant further says.

The wife giggles.

“Second, observe the cleanliness of the car. If your husband doesn't usually care much about car cleaning… the windshield is covered with leaves, bird droppings or something. But, these days, if he's suddenly keen on car wash maintenance, cleans the inside and outside of the car very carefully, also puts paper or wipes in the car, mineral water, deodorant, etc, then the probability of an issue is relatively high,” Xiao Fang adds.

“But, before there is any hard evidence, don’t be too anxious or worried. You can find a suitable time to communicate well with your husband,” it further says.

Yeah, right!

We don’t really know what happened next. To be honest, we are extremely “anxious and worried” about the well-being of the husband. And, we’re not the only ones.

China Insider, which shared the video, wrote, “The silence in between was LOUD. This might be the most intense BYD ride in history. The passenger seat just unlocked Detective Class 101.”

“A casual ride in the BYD Fangchengbao 8 somehow turned into a soft-launch investigation. Built by BYD, the Fangchengbao 8 (aka Leopard 8) is designed for tough roads and long trips - turns out it also handles domestic tension too. Would you buy this car after watching the video?” it asked.

Social media reactions Social media delivered, and how!

“I really thought the car was going to rat him out,” quipped one user.

“Seeing the husband laughing meant he was safe,” commented another.

Another assumed, “Dude is cooked.”

“BYD is a girl’s girl,” came from another.

“Silence in between. The husband is the owner. The wife is the co-owner. He answered diplomatically like our Foreign Minister,” posted another user.

“Someone getting rid of the AI soon,” joked another.

Another wrote, “We definitely don't need AI in everything.”

“If I were the guy, I would have asked about Taiwan being a country or about the Tiananmen Square massacre. The evidence would be wiped clean (along with me, the car, and the wife), but it would be worth it,” came a political comment.

A little update: The woman tried asking the same question again. Another video shows her asking it one more time (she’s persistent).