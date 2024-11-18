Did NASA’s Viking ‘kill life’ on Mars? Expert says, ‘It was so much like Earth…’

Dirk Schulze-Makuch believes NASA's Viking 1 may have harmed potential Martian life through its water-based detection methods.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published18 Nov 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Did NASA's Viking ‘kill life’ on Mars? Expert says ‘it was so much like Earth…’ (Representative image)
Did NASA’s Viking ‘kill life’ on Mars? Expert says ‘it was so much like Earth…’ (Representative image)(Pexels)

NASA's Viking 1 spacecraft was launched in 1975 to explore the possibility of life on Mars. However, one scientist believes that it may have damaged the same possibility, in the course of exploration.

Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at the Technische Universität in Germany's Berlin, claimed that the Viking may indeed have discovered life on Mars, but the water-based nature of its life-detection experiments might have unintentionally killed it.

“We are water-filled bags, but too much water is a bad thing, and I think that's what happened with the Viking life-detection experiments,” said Schulze-Makuch in an interview with Space.com.

Also Read | Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to make space-based cellular service a reality

The scientist elaborated that NASA should rethink its longstanding “follow the water” strategy for finding life beyond Earth. Instead, he proposes a “follow the salts” approach.

Why NASA must change its approach

Schulze-Makuch's argument that NASA must follow a different approach to prove the existence of life on Mars comes from his experience of working in the Atacama Desert, where the environment is very similar to the one found in the red planet.

He added that the scientific concept behind the “follow the salts” approach is that salts and organisms, with the help of the salts, can pull water directly from the atmosphere.

Also Read | India joins hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite

Schulze-Makuch also cited a phenomenon known as hysteresis, where, as water is drawn out, the system resists crystallisation. This delay allows water to remain trapped in the salt for longer than expected. This is significant because it increases the water activity at a microscopic level, making it more accessible to microbes, which is essential for supporting life.

“Of course, I can’t say there’s definitely an organism on Mars exploiting these effects. But Mars, almost 4 billion years ago, was so much like Earth, with abundant water. As it became drier, moving toward its current desert state, these are the kinds of adaptations I’d expect any remaining life to develop.”

How NASA's Viking may have killed life on Mars

The analogy Schulze-Makuch uses is to illustrate the idea that life doesn't always thrive when exposed to too much water too quickly, even though organisms like humans are made mostly of water.

Also Read | Space station leaks, aging spacesuits: NASA astronaut sounds alarm

“There was one study done in the Atacama Desert where there was torrential rain and it flooded a huge area. Afterwards, the scientists found that 70-80% of the indigenous bacteria died because they couldn't handle that much water so suddenly. This really fits into the same picture,” said Schulze-Makuch while elaborating on the matter.

Catch the latest updates here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDid NASA’s Viking ‘kill life’ on Mars? Expert says, ‘It was so much like Earth…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    142.15
    01:48 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    4.15 (3.01%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.30
    01:48 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.27%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.50
    01:48 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.22%)

    Wipro share price

    552.30
    01:48 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-2.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,305.80
    01:42 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    2.95 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    327.70
    01:44 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -23.15 (-6.6%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    454.35
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -31.85 (-6.55%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,176.05
    01:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -162.1 (-4.86%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.68
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -3.58 (-4.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    997.05
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    68.45 (7.37%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,905.90
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    128.2 (7.21%)

    Swan Energy share price

    543.35
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    32.15 (6.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    660.60
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    33.45 (5.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.