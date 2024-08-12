Did Neeraj Chopra wear a ₹52-lakh luxury watch at Paris Olympics 2024? Social media abuzz with Golden Boy’s timepiece

Along with his heroics at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra also grabbed attention by wearing an expensive watch during his throw.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Did Neeraj Chopra wear a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52-lakh luxury watch at Paris Olympics 2024? Social media abuzz with Golden Boy’s timepiece (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Did Neeraj Chopra wear a ₹52-lakh luxury watch at Paris Olympics 2024? Social media abuzz with Golden Boy’s timepiece (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Along with his heroics at the top level, the javelin thrower from Haryana also grabbed attention by wearing an expensive watch during his throw.

Social media is abuzz with the possibility of Neeraj wearing a watch worth 50 lakh in the Olympics final. On Reddit, watch enthusiasts started wondering which watch Neeraj wore in the final. Soon, users claimed that it was an OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra 150M.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem grateful to Neeraj Chopra’s mother, says this

The OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra 150M features a 41-mm titanium case with a telescopic crown protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystals. The grey dial includes AquaTerra stripes and a Seamaster logo. The second hand has red details, and the manual OMEGA 8928 Ti movement powers the watch.

It is paired with a black strap and offers basic functions of hours, minutes and seconds. It also has 15 bar water resistance and a 72-hour power reserve.

Some users on Reddit claim that the watch is worth 50 lakh. However, on the official website, most watches in the category range between 5 lakh and 7 lakh.

Also Read | ‘Mujhe yeh darr hai bas…’: Neeraj Chopra oN Phogat’s CAS appeal for silver

Upon further digging, we found the titanium version of the watch. There are three such watches available. One of those is priced at around 12 lakh. However, the other two watches cost 50-52 lakh. So, the claims made by Reddit users seem correct.

People have been searching “Neeraj Chopra” on Google as it shows high volume:

Neeraj Chopra as OMEGA brand ambassador

OMEGA earlier signed Neeraj Chopra as its new sports brand ambassador. This collaboration was unveiled just ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 where OMEGA served as the official timekeeper.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra’s coaching team set for revival, he may undergo surgery: Report

On May 24, India’s Golden Boy announced the collab on his Instagram account. “Timing is everything. Excited to join the @OMEGA family,” he wrote.

Many social media users commented on Chopra’s Instagram post. One of them was German javelin thrower Thomas Röhler. “Welcome to the family,” wrote the 2016 Olympics gold medalist.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsDid Neeraj Chopra wear a ₹52-lakh luxury watch at Paris Olympics 2024? Social media abuzz with Golden Boy’s timepiece

