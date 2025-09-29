Did Pakistani fans boo Haris Rauf after Asia Cup 2025 loss to India? Memes, videos flood social media

After Pakistan lost the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, several cricket experts slammed Haris Rauf over his bowling performance in the match.

After the match, Haris Rauf was booed by cricket fans at the stadium as he went to receive his medal. “Kohli” chants were also heard. It remains unclear if only Indian fans did it, or Pakistani fans joined in as well. Haris Rauf now seems to have offended cricket fans from both sides of the border.

“Haris Rauf conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs. Rest of the Pakistan bowlers conceded only 100 in 16 overs. That’s where Pakistan lost the game,” wrote cricketer-turned-commentator Akash Chopra.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “I have often asked experts about Haris Rauf. He is rated high but seems to be in the middle of it all when the opposition is winning.”

However, stronger comments came from cricket fans, even from those from Pakistan.

Multiple users criticised Haris Rauf in Bhogle’s comment section.. Here are a couple of those from Pakistani fans.

“He is mentally weak, emotionally unstable, and lacks game awareness. I don't believe he can change or improve this aspect; he's been around long enough to know better, but unfortunately, he never seems to learn. He had a good chance to redeem himself after that punishment from Virat, but it's more of the same…”

“Of course, Pakistan fans are frustrated. After a strong start, the batting collapse was painful, and Haris Rauf leaking key runs made it worse saving even a couple of boundaries might’ve changed the game. Now fans realize what was lost by leaving out Babar and Rizwan.”

Many other Pakistani fans posted their frustration after the Asia Cup 2025 final loss to India.

“Haris Rauf bowled very bad, now he should be not from team. he is useless bowler. we just loss Final because of him,” remarked one of them.

“We are sick of this Haris Rauf. Every time he floods with runs. 22-ball 50 run he gave. This is very stupidly bowled from him,” posted another.

Another Pakistani fan wrote, “Haris Rauf should be rested. Wasim, Naseem, Ubaid, Husnain or any other fast bowler should be prepared.”

“He must take a retirement or he should never come close to this team again,” another Pakistani fan wrote about Haris Rauf.

“How many more matches are we going to lose, courtesy of Haris Rauf, before we throw him out of the team? 50 runs off 22 balls! Absolutely criminal!” came from another.

“Rauf, who gave 50 runs in his 3.4 overs and gifted the game back to India, must be kicked out,” exclaimed another Pakistani fan.

Congratulations, India, you played well. Thanks to Harris Rauf,” came a sarcastic comment.

At the same time, Haris Rauf memes flooded from all corners:

Haris Rauf was 1 wicket away from history Haris Rauf was 1 wicket away from making history. With 18 wickets, he would have been the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20 Asia Cup.

However, wicketless Haris remained at 17. The Pakistani pacer, along with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, is still on top in terms of the number of wickets.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav stormed into the list, thanks to 4 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final. While Haris’ 17 wickets came from 11 matches (conceding 318 runs) and Hasaranga’s 12 matches (conceding 326 runs), Kuldeep achieved it in 7 matches while conceding just 158 runs.

Meanwhile, the interest in “Haris Rauf” on Google India skyrocketed between September 27 and 28:

