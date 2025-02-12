Did Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma split over ’s** with parents’ comment? Speculation grows amid controversy

Amidst the controversy surrounding his recent appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia also faces rumours of a breakup with his alleged girlfriend, Nikki Sharma.

While neither party ever officially confirmed their relationship, they were long rumoured to be dating. Speculation about their split emerged after several media reports reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading many to believe their relationship has ended. However, Ranveer has not released any statement addressing these rumours about his personal life.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia follows 120 people on his '@ranveerallahbadia' Instagram account, but Nikki Sharma is not one of them, nor does she follow him. However, the rumoured couple still follows each other on Ranveer's other account, '@beerbiceps.'

YouTuber BeerBiceps posted a horrifying story on Instagram about how, on Christmas Eve, he and his fiancée were swimming in Goa when an underwater current carried them away. A couple who happened to be in the area—an IPS officer and his IRS wife—rescued them. Although Ranveer concealed his girlfriend's identity by using a sunflower emoji to obscure her face in the picture he shared, internet users have theorized that she is actress Nikki Sharma.

Who is Nikki Sharma? Nikki Sharma, an actress born on January 23, 1996, in New Delhi, is recognized for her roles in popular TV series like Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, Mind the Malhotras, and Dehleez.

Ranveer Allahabadia controversy On a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent,' YouTuber Allahabadia made nasty comments.The video, which included social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani, was removed from YouTube after receiving a lot of negative fees

On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organisers of 'India's Got Latent'.

After the commotion, Allahbadia apologised in public. In a video posted on his X account, he admitted that his remarks were offensive and inconsiderate.

He acknowledged that the comment was improper and lacked humour. Allahbadia apologized for his error of judgment and added that comedy was not his strong suit.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.