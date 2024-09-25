Did Royal family wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday because of THIS person?

The Royal family was obliged to wish Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday. However, according to reports citing sources, the Duke of Sussex's sister-in-law Kate Middleton didn't follow the edict and decided to call him to celebrate his big day.

The Express, quoting an insider, said Kate took a moment to call Harry and was the "driving force" behind the birthday message posted on the royals' social media feeds.

The royal family's messages on Sunday, September 15, marked the first publicly shared birthday message for Harry since 2021.

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love, and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” Express quoted the source as saying.

Kate, the source said, was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, “as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late.”

Although the insider did not disclose the specifics of Kate's gift to Harry, they confirmed that a gift was sent, and it was received with appreciation.

"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way, as well," the source was quoted as saying.

According to previous reports, the birthday greetings, which were once seen as an olive branch extended by King Charles III and Prince William towards the Duke of Sussex, were suspected to be otherwise. Some insiders have suggested that the outward display of goodwill conceals underlying tensions.