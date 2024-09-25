Did Royal family wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday because of THIS person?

Kate Middleton took the lead in wishing Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday, sending a thoughtful gift and a call despite family tensions. This marked a significant moment of goodwill from the royals, although no senior members plan to meet him during his upcoming UK visit.

Published25 Sep 2024, 08:53 PM IST
TOPSHOT - Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
TOPSHOT - Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (AFP)

The Royal family was obliged to wish Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday. However, according to reports citing sources, the Duke of Sussex's sister-in-law Kate Middleton didn't follow the edict and decided to call him to celebrate his big day.

The Express, quoting an insider, said Kate took a moment to call Harry and was the "driving force" behind the birthday message posted on the royals' social media feeds.

The royal family's messages on Sunday, September 15, marked the first publicly shared birthday message for Harry since 2021.

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love, and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” Express quoted the source as saying.

Kate, the source said, was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, “as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late.”

Although the insider did not disclose the specifics of Kate's gift to Harry, they confirmed that a gift was sent, and it was received with appreciation.

"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way, as well," the source was quoted as saying.

According to previous reports, the birthday greetings, which were once seen as an olive branch extended by King Charles III and Prince William towards the Duke of Sussex, were suspected to be otherwise. Some insiders have suggested that the outward display of goodwill conceals underlying tensions.

Notably, no senior royals are scheduled to meet with Harry on his upcoming visit to the UK later on September 30 to attend WellChild Awards.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDid Royal family wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday because of THIS person?

