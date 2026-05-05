Did Thalapathy Vijay already know he’d be the next CM in Tamil Nadu? Viral post reveals shocking detail

Was Thalapathy Vijay already sure he would become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu? A viral post has revealed a shocking detail about his last release, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), apparently confirming it.

The viral post includes a clip from the Tamil movie. Actor Vijay is sitting in a car. The number plate of the car says: CM 2026

“TVK formed in Feb 2024. The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024. Look at the Car number. TN 07 CM 2026. The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens. Peak Detailing by Venkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT,” says the viral post.

Social media users, however, posted mixed reactions. Their responses went beyond the car number. Some expressed displeasure with Vijay becoming the next CM.

“He should book car number TN 01 CM 2026, first citizen of TN,” commented one social media user.

“No credentials required, except you need to be a big star in the south,” came a sarcastic comment.

“He will promote Christian Conversions, very dangerous..... For Tamilnadu,” came from another user.

Another user wrote, “Simply Lucky, number for the chosen few.”

“My foot. A cinema clown is always a cinema clown. The zombies that voted for the cinema clown are always zombies. Political illiterate,” slammed another user.

At the same time, actor Vijay’s fan following in the state remains massive.

Meanwhile, one user called him “bigger than MGR”.

Also Read | 9 must-watch films of Thalapathy Vijay

“Just 10 campaigns, a few roadshows, Karur stampede, a handful of meetings in 5-star hotels. Yet, look at these numbers,” the user wrote.

“Nobody can pull as big a crowd and votes as Vijay. I don't think even Amitabh Bachchan or any other Bollywood superstar could've won this easily in their first election,” posted another user.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan famously contested and won a landslide victory in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. He participated from his hometown, Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

Running on an Indian National Congress ticket, he defeated former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna by a record margin of over 1.87 lakh votes.

The election followed soon after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Congress became the only party so far to achieve ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’. In the historic election, Rajiv Gandhi’s party secured a record 414 seats.

Thalapathy Vijay: Next Tamil Nadu CM? Actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to become Tamil Nadu's next chief minister. His swearing-in is scheduled for 7 May. The ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

TVK made a historic debut in the 2026 Assembly Election. The party emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. This falls 10 seats short of the 118-seat simple majority mark.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay faces flak from own party leader for bringing Trisha to wedding

The 234-member Assembly requires 118 seats for a clear majority. Vijay is expected to form a coalition government with smaller parties and independents.

TVK's win marked a major political upset. The party displaced the DMK, which fell to third place.