Did Thalapathy Vijay already know he’d be the next CM in Tamil Nadu? Viral post reveals shocking detail

Was Thalapathy Vijay already sure he would become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu? A viral post has revealed a shocking detail about his last release, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), apparently confirming it.
The viral post includes a clip from the Tamil movie. Actor Vijay is sitting in a car. The number plate of the car says: CM 2026
“TVK formed in Feb 2024. The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024. Look at the Car number. TN 07 CM 2026. The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens. Peak Detailing by Venkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT,” says the viral post.
Social media users, however, posted mixed reactions. Their responses went beyond the car number. Some expressed displeasure with Vijay becoming the next CM.
“He should book car number TN 01 CM 2026, first citizen of TN,” commented one social media user.
“No credentials required, except you need to be a big star in the south,” came a sarcastic comment.
“He will promote Christian Conversions, very dangerous..... For Tamilnadu,” came from another user.
Another user wrote, “Simply Lucky, number for the chosen few.”
“My foot. A cinema clown is always a cinema clown. The zombies that voted for the cinema clown are always zombies. Political illiterate,” slammed another user.
At the same time, actor Vijay’s fan following in the state remains massive.
Meanwhile, one user called him “bigger than MGR”.
“Just 10 campaigns, a few roadshows, Karur stampede, a handful of meetings in 5-star hotels. Yet, look at these numbers,” the user wrote.
“Nobody can pull as big a crowd and votes as Vijay. I don't think even Amitabh Bachchan or any other Bollywood superstar could've won this easily in their first election,” posted another user.
For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan famously contested and won a landslide victory in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. He participated from his hometown, Allahabad (now Prayagraj).
Running on an Indian National Congress ticket, he defeated former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna by a record margin of over 1.87 lakh votes.
The election followed soon after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Congress became the only party so far to achieve ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’. In the historic election, Rajiv Gandhi’s party secured a record 414 seats.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to become Tamil Nadu's next chief minister. His swearing-in is scheduled for 7 May. The ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
TVK made a historic debut in the 2026 Assembly Election. The party emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. This falls 10 seats short of the 118-seat simple majority mark.
The 234-member Assembly requires 118 seats for a clear majority. Vijay is expected to form a coalition government with smaller parties and independents.
TVK's win marked a major political upset. The party displaced the DMK, which fell to third place.
TVK candidate VS Babu defeated the incumbent Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in Kolathur. Governor Rajendra Arlekar has accepted Stalin's resignation. Vijay is expected to formally stake his claim to power soon.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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