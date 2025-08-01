Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Trump’s death? Viral video sends the internet into a tizzy

A video clip recently surfaced on social media and went viral, claiming that The Simpsons predicted the death of a US President in 2025.

An Instagram page shared the clip, featuring a Simpsons character that bears a striking resemblance to the current US President, Donald Trump.

The Simpsons is a popular American animated sitcom known for its uncanny predictions of real-life events.

In the viral video, The Simpsons allegedly predicts that the US President will die in August 2025 after suffering a severe chest illness. “The President is expected to die in August 2025 after a severe chest illness.”

A voice in the background claims that The Simpsons forecast the “Presidential Death” in an old episode released around 15 years ago.

“A controversial president with bright orange skin, golden hair, and a volatile temper is shown walking alone through the White House,” the narrator says in the clip.

The video further shows the character clutching his chest in pain before collapsing during a live broadcast.

Panic erupts through the corridors of the White House as medical staff are called in, one of whom yells: “This wasn’t just stress, this was a sign.”

The controversial video also claims that US President Donald Trump was recently diagnosed with a heart ailment.

It further alleges that, due to the episode’s “precision”, it was pulled from syndication and has since disappeared from streaming platforms.

Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency In July this year, the White House had said that President Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that occurs when veins have trouble moving blood back to the heart.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, had announced the diagnosis while addressing swelling in Trump’s legs and bruising on his hand in the past weeks. The risk of chronic venous insufficiency increases with age.

Social Media Reactions The video quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, with some questioning the Simpsons’ prediction and others criticising it.

The clip has garnered more than 2.5 million views.