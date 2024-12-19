Did tropical Odisha receive rare heavy snowfall? Netizens say...

Although rare for Odisha, a tropical area, pictures of the area covered in heavy snow, purportedly from Tensa, Kalta, Malda, Koida and Kashira, surfaced online.

The Sundergarh district of Odisha turned frosty on Wednesday as temperatures fell below 5°C. Some social media handles claimed the Koida area was covered in "heavy snow" due to the low temperature.

Although rare for Odisha, a tropical area, pictures of the area covered in heavy snow, purportedly from Tensa, Kalta, Malda, Koida and Kashira, surfaced online. Several handles also claimed that Odisha had become a "winter wonderland" as the temperature dropped to 3°C.

Netizens from around the area, however, debunked the viral claim, saying the area witnessed only frost and called it "misleading."

Here's what happened: The temperature in the Sundergarh district of Odisha fell between 3°C and 5°C, frosting the rooftops of cars and the grass. However, the roads were clear, unlike how it would have been if it had actually snowed.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Rourkela has been recorded between 7°C-8°C.

Check the actual picture:

Frost on car roof

Here's what netizens said: “This picture is misleading. It's not from around here. Yes, we have a bit of snowfall in Similipal, Mayurbhanj, almost every year (for the past few years), but it happens in Paches, a little bit here, a little bit there. The ground is never completely covered by snow. This picture would be a reality if it snowed about 1000 times more than it actually does around here," a user said.

"It's frost, not snow. It's near my hometown," a user said.

Another reiterated, "It's frost, not snow. "

“In deomali (koraput ) also we have Frost... Which your news agency is calling it snow... [sic]," said another user.

“Snowfall is impossible in tropical Odisha," a user remarked.

"How did a 3 degree temperature cause such massive snowfall?!!" a user highlighted.

"For Jagannath's sake, stop saying snowfall and make a joke of self. Even IMD has started reporting Ground Frost as a weather situation," another user said.

“Frosts are different from snow, and in Odisha, snowfall isn't possible. And if snowfall does happen, It doesn't look like this!!" a user pointed out.

Is snowfall possible in a tropical area such as Odisha? Snowfall is highly unlikely in a tropical region like Odisha. Because of its warm climate, low elevation, and proximity to the coast, Odisha experiences a tropical monsoon climate, and its winter temperatures typically range from 10°C to 20°C, far above the freezing point required for snow.

While high-altitude regions can receive snow, Odisha's highest point, Deomali Hill (1,672 meters), isn't tall enough for snowfall. The state is more prone to cyclones, rain, and humidity rather than snow.