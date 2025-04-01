Did Warren Buffet buy Elon Musk’s Tesla for $1 trillion? Know the truth

Every April 1, companies, news outlets, and brands join in on the tradition of playful pranks. While some jokes are harmless and lighthearted, others can cause confusion—especially when they involve high-profile figures and billion-dollar deals. This year, a satirical article claiming that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had acquired Tesla for $1 trillion in cash quickly became a trending topic on Google.

The fake report that fooled many GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, published the fake news as an April Fools’ Day prank. The article humorously suggested that Buffett had changed his stance on tech companies, stating: "While I’ve publicly maintained that I don’t understand tech companies, I’ve secretly been driving a Cybertruck around my Nebraska neighborhood at night."

The piece also claimed that Elon Musk would be stepping into a new role as Tesla’s "chief meme officer," a playful nod to Musk’s well-known online presence and love for internet culture.

Readers caught off guard Despite its exaggerated claims, the prank article quickly gained traction, leading some people to believe the fake news was real. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with some users expressing shock at the idea of Buffett investing in Tesla, while others found the joke amusing.

Clarification at the end At the bottom of the article, the article included a disclaimer stating: "APRIL FOOLS! This article is entirely satirical and was published on April 1, 2025. Warren Buffett has not acquired Tesla, and all quotes and information in this piece are fictional."

