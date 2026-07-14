Did a woman shave her head to escape arranged marriage? She reveals reason on YouTube

A viral video featuring content creator Keerthana Menon with a completely shaved head has fuelled speculation online that she did so to avoid an arranged marriage allegedly planned by her mother.

The rumours gained momentum after Menon posted a short video showing off her new look with the caption, “POV: My mom planned my marriage.” Many social media users interpreted the post as a sign that she had shaved her head in protest against the marriage plans.

Advertisement

However, Menon later addressed the claims in a detailed video on her YouTube channel, saying the assumptions were incorrect. She clarified that shaving her head had nothing to do with marriage and was a personal decision she had wanted to make for a long time.

‘My mum thought I was joking’ Speaking in English in the YouTube video, Menon recalled that the idea came to her while she was visiting one of her cousins. She began wondering what it would feel like to shave her head and mentioned the thought to her mother.

At first, her mother believed she was joking and encouraged her to go ahead. It was only later that she realised Menon was serious about the decision.

Advertisement

According to Menon, her mother eventually supported her choice, and the two visited a temple where she donated her hair.

How social media users reacted: The videos drew mixed reactions online. While some users sought clarification about the reason behind her new look, many others applauded her confidence and decision.

One user wrote, “You look bold and confident in a clean-shaven look.” Another commented, “Ma’am, you have gone viral.”

A third said, “More power to you, girl.” A fourth added, “Your future is very bright. I know it.” Several others also responded by posting heart emoticons in the comments.

Another wrote, "I showed this to my mum. She said she will keep a wig." (If you're using British English, "mum" is preferred over "mom".)

Advertisement

Another said, "Perfect idea to cancel an arranged marriage."

Another wrote, "I did the exact same thing and donated my hair for cancer survivors." (This corrects the stylised spelling "$ame" and expands "ca" to "cancer" for clarity.)

Another said, "Thanks for the idea. I'm on the verge of doing this." (More natural than "On the edge of doing this.")

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Did a woman shave her head to escape arranged marriage? She reveals reason on YouTube