Did you know? If you Google FRIENDS characters, they’ll speak, shout and more

Popular American television show "Friends" has been entertaining its audience for decades now, and owing to the wide appeal of the show, Google has tried its hand at making things more interesting. Google uses animations with every search about the characters of the "Friends", and it is usually related to the attributes the characters share.

For example, if you search “Friends” popular character Joey Tribbiani, it will show an animation related to burgers and pizzas with a voice reciting Joey's dialogue that he doesn't share his food. Phoebe Buffay another cool character can be heard singing her song about "smelly cats."

The animations are loved by the "Friends" fans, who pointed towards the accuracy of analogies used as they perfectly depict the role of the characters.

This is not the first time Google has made popular searches more interesting. Last year, ahead of the release of "The Barbie" film, Google used similar animations and every search related to any aspect of "Barbie" turned the screen pink, and firecracker animations followed.

Friends and it's popularity The show primarily takes place in the friends' apartments and a coffeehouse named Central Perk. It follows their personal and professional lives, focusing on themes of friendship, romantic relationships, career struggles, and life transitions. Key plot points include Ross and Rachel's on-again, off-again relationship, Monica and Chandler's eventual romance and marriage, and Joey's acting career.

"Friends" became a cultural phenomenon, influencing fashion, hairstyles (like the "Rachel" haircut), and slang. The show won numerous awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow receiving individual acting accolades. The show continues to be popular in syndication and on streaming platforms, gaining new generations of fans.