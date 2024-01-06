Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep seems to have soared the popularity of India's smallest Union Territory among people across the country. It won't be surprising if one sees Lakshadweep as his/her next tourist destination, as 'Lakshadweep' remained one of the most searched words this week.

As per Google trends seen on January 6, 'Lakshadweep' trended for two days this week — on January 5 and January 3. This was after PM Modi visited the group of islands in the first week of January. PM Modi visited the Union Territory on January 2 and 3. He shared a few photos of the picturesque archipelago on January 4. Since then, Lakshadweep remained the most searched keyword on the Google search engine, with the word garnering over "100K" searches on Google a day. View Full Image Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaram, in Lakshadweep. (PTI) According to news agency ANI, interest in Lakshadweep peaked on Friday, as more than 50,000 users searched for it on Google. This was soon after the Prime Minister said that he is "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people. ALSO READ: Want to explore Lakshadweep like PM Modi? Add these 5 activities to your bucket list to experience coral beauty View Full Image Interest in Lakshadweep peaked on Friday, January 6. (Google trends) "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. In no time, the photos showing the "scenic beauty" of Lakshadweep broke the internet. The images of the Prime Minister doning a life jacket and trying his hand at snorkelling also went viral. The Prime Minister said that it was an "exhilarating experience". ALSO READ: 5 Things to while visiting Lakshadweep "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he said. PM Modi later posted a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea and taking a morning walk at the beach.

As PM Modi embraced the "enriching journey of learning and growing" in Lakshadweep, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday that PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.

The External Affairs Minister posted from his official X handle on Friday, "By visiting Lakshadweep, PM Narendra Modi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions."

He added that as India becomes more world-ready, "let's showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation".

About Lakshadweep

India’s smallest Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km. It is a uni-district Union Territory and comprises 12 atolls, three reefs, five submerged banks and ten inhabited islands. The islands have a total area of 32 sq km, the government says.

The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT. "The entry to Lakshadweep islands is restricted. One requires an entry permit issued by Lakshadweep Administration to visit these islands," the government further adds.

During his visit to Lakshadweep, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday. He also inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project, which is aimed at overcoming the challenge of slow internet speed in the Union Territory.

He further inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day and Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands.

(With inputs from agencies)

