Did you search Lakshadweep this week? Thanks to PM Modi: How India's smallest Union Territory topped the trend
People's interest in Lakshadweep soared after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory in the first week of January 2024. Here's how PM Modi and Lakshadweep set the trend this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep seems to have soared the popularity of India's smallest Union Territory among people across the country. It won't be surprising if one sees Lakshadweep as his/her next tourist destination, as 'Lakshadweep' remained one of the most searched words this week.
As PM Modi embraced the "enriching journey of learning and growing" in Lakshadweep, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday that PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.
The External Affairs Minister posted from his official X handle on Friday, "By visiting Lakshadweep, PM Narendra Modi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions."
He added that as India becomes more world-ready, "let's showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation".
About Lakshadweep
India’s smallest Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km. It is a uni-district Union Territory and comprises 12 atolls, three reefs, five submerged banks and ten inhabited islands. The islands have a total area of 32 sq km, the government says.
The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT. "The entry to Lakshadweep islands is restricted. One requires an entry permit issued by Lakshadweep Administration to visit these islands," the government further adds.
During his visit to Lakshadweep, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday. He also inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project, which is aimed at overcoming the challenge of slow internet speed in the Union Territory.
He further inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day and Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands.
(With inputs from agencies)
