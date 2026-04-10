'Didi, chopper nikal jaayega': Nagaland minister's witty response to fan during public interaction

Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, known for his quirky sense of humour, has once again caught people’s attention. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader came into the spotlight while meeting his supporters.

A video shared on his official Instagram account shows him walking alongside his security officials. In the middle of the interaction, a woman is seen interrupting the minister for a photograph. In response, he smiled and said, “Didi, mera chopper nikal jayega, next time,” implying that he could not pause as his helicopter was due to depart.

His remark, delivered in a light-hearted and humorous tone, immediately drew laughter from those nearby and eased the moment, rather than creating any awkwardness.

Here's how social media users reacted: A user wrote, “Sir, aap bahut ache ho.”

Another commented, “I am your big fan, sir.”

Another said, “Love you, sir.”

One more user added, “Look how everyone is truly happy around him... that’s a real leader.”

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Temjen Imna Along: Political Career, Education and His Humorous Public Persona

Temjen Imna Along serves as the Tourism and Higher Education Minister of Nagaland. He also held the position of state BJP president in 2020, further strengthening his presence in the state’s political landscape.

He was elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in 2018 from the Alongtaki (Mokokchung) constituency. Before entering politics, he completed his pre-university education (Class 12) in Commerce from the City College of Arts and Commerce, Dimapur, in 1999.

Known for his humour and self-deprecating style Along is widely recognised for his light-hearted personality and his ability to laugh at himself, which has also made him popular on social media.

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In one of his known remarks about stereotypes surrounding the Naga community, he joked in Hindi: “Koi log yeh faila diya ki Naga log aadmi khata hai… aur humko dekh ke toh aur zyada shak hone laga,” referring humorously to misconceptions about Nagas.

Memories of his first visit to Delhi Recalling his first trip to New Delhi in 1999, he once said he was astonished by the crowd at Old Delhi Railway Station. He noted that the number of people there was greater than the entire population of Nagaland, leaving him completely surprised.

“Purani Dilli railway station jab utra, toh humare Nagaland pradesh se bhi zyada aabadi dekhi… hum toh wahi chokh gaya,” he had said, according to The Indian Express.