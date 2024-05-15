'Diesel paratha': Dhaba owner refutes viral video's claim, says ‘it is common sense that…’
Refuting claims of ‘diesel paratha’, Chandigarh Dhaba owner has said that the viral video shot at his dhaba has been deleted and the blogger has also apologised for spreading false information
A video of preparing a paratha using diesel has taken the internet by storm. However, Channi Singh, the owner of the Chandigarh Dhaba where it was shot, clarified that the viral video of 'Diesel paratha' was recorded by a blogger just for fun, clarified Channi Singh, owner of the Chandigarh Dhaba where it was shot.